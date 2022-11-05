To the editor — I am writing in support of Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court judge.
Honesty and integrity matter on the bench. I have worked with Wes for six years and know him to be honest, fair and to practice law with the utmost integrity. I have no doubt Wes will serve our community with professionalism. He has demonstrated the ability to serve the bench as a District Court pro tem.
He treats others with dignity and respect and has the experience to correctly apply the law.
TONILYNN SAVAGE
Yakima