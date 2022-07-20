To the editor — I am writing to support my friend and former colleague Debbie Delatorre for Yakima County clerk.

I was a deputy prosecuting attorney for Yakima County from 1989 to 2015, during which time I worked closely with Debbie. Her commitment, work ethic and loyalty were second to none. Many times when I was in trial, regardless of the hour or volume of her work, Debbie’s response was invariably: “What do you need?” ”I’ll bring it to the courtroom.”

She knows the work of the Clerk’s Office and is solid in relationships with partners in criminal and civil systems: attorneys, court personnel, litigants and public.

Thanks to the quality of over 30 years of experience, she is in the best position to lead. Debbie has always been responsive to change and continually seeks improvement. She is ready and highly qualified to guide the Clerk’s Office to meet statutory responsibilities and streamline service with her strong sense of respect for those whom she works with and the public she serves.

Please join me in supporting Debbie for election as Yakima County clerk. If given this opportunity she will make a difference and will excel for our county.

PATRICIA D. POWERS

Yakima