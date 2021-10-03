To the editor -- YWCA Yakima, Yakima County League of Women Voters, NAACP and the Homeless Network of Yakima County are dedicated to creating a caring, loving and respectful culture for all in our city. Our missions collectively work toward eliminating racism, empowering women, and standing up for social justice to help families and strengthen communities. We work to educate, reduce, and prevent all forms of abuse, violence and harassment within our respective organizations. We firmly believe we hold a responsibility to collectively speak up considering recent local and national actions and attacks against women in leadership roles.
Since 2016, women of various political backgrounds and beliefs have entered the Yakima City Council and City Hall’s highest government roles. The roles of the city manager, assistant city manager, city attorney, and 10 of 13 City Council member seats have been successfully held by women in the past five years. Their leadership led to numerous positive changes for our city including policies that benefit children, victims of domestic violence, homeless women and LGBTQ community members. Having women in leadership roles has been a positive impact for Yakima.
We denounce any defamation, derogatory language, verbal attacks, and/or harassment of women in our community. This includes anything that discourages, dissuades, or coerces women away from leadership roles.
We want all leaders to exemplify empathy and respect toward others, regardless of what they look like, their beliefs, race, sexual orientation or gender. We encourage all voters to support leaders who respect and value the contributions of women.
CHERI KILTY
Executive director, YWCA Yakima