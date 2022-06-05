To the editor — As a primary care provider in Yakima, I care deeply about the health and wellbeing of all individuals in Yakima County. Violence prevention is a vital piece of public health and preventative health care.

I have cared for patients both personally affected by injuries due to gun violence and peripherally affected by the trauma that widespread violence has in our community. Firearms remain the leading cause of death among children and teens in our state!

I have treatments and preventative measures to address an array of physical and mental health concerns that walk in the clinic door; but violence prevention is in need of community support and legislative action.

I ask our county and state leaders to direct their efforts on strategies to prevent community violence — invest in community green spaces, support increased access to mental health services, and establish community support services such as gun buybacks and violence-prevention programs.

In peace,

AMELIA RUTTER, ARNP

Yakima