To the editor -- It has been my honor and privilege to work with Graciela Villanueva for the past 10 years on the Yakima School Board.
Graciela's first question whenever considering proposals or programs is, “How will this help our students?” The second question is often, “Have we reached out to parents and the community to get their input?”
She approaches all decision-making opportunities from a neutral, data-driven position, not predetermined outcomes rooted in ideological beliefs or commitments. Yakima students and our community have been well served by Graciela's dedicated service on the school board.
Please join me in supporting Graciela Villanueva’s re-election to the Yakima School Board.
MARTHA RICE
Yakima