To the editor — Yakima voters have the opportunity to maintain a proven leader and to elect a promising addition to the Yakima School Board this year.
Graciela Villanueva has been a meticulously prepared and highly productive member of the board for 10 years, now serving as vice president. She was deeply involved in formulation of the district’s new strategic plan.
Ryan Beckett is running for the board of directors for the first time, but he is a product of Yakima schools with an active commitment to serving the district. He has been a member of the Yakima Schools Foundation for eight years, including two years as foundation president.
Among their similar priorities that should appeal to patrons of the district, both express the need for a primary focus on pre-kindergarten and early-childhood education, which have shown a strong correlation to graduation rates, and both emphasize the importance of keeping our children in school in a safe environment.
I know Ryan well and have no doubt that he will bring the same commitment that Graciela has shown to the best interests of Yakima students. The district would be very fortunate to have both of them on the school board.
JIM SCOGGINS
Yakima