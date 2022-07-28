To the editor — Heads up, primary voters. Tired of the self-serving antics of Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney? Has she lived up to your expectations?
Or, are you still trying to recover from buyer's remorse?
She's running, unopposed, for a four-year term. Right now, we have no choice. It's Amanda, period. Are you happy with that prospect?
If not, there is a solution: write in Vicki Baker for that position. She did a super job for us when she filled in for Commissioner Mike Leita. She can do it again if given the chance.
I'm casting my primary vote for write-in candidate Vicki Baker. Care to join me?
Enough primary votes for Vicki will put her on the ballot for the upcoming November 2022 general election. But, the time for action is now.
It's your choice. Make it count for someone you really want for Yakima County commissioner. For this primary election, it's the "write-in" thing to do!
JOE PHARMER
Yakima