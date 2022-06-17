To the editor — I am sure Sen. Patty Murray doesn't need my endorsement, but I would suggest voters review her qualifications and efforts in support of veterans.

She is a senior member of the Senior Veterans Affairs Committee and her father is a World War ll veteran. So I am sure that her heart is with them, as demonstrated in her efforts to get them better non VA care and improve the rollout of MISSION after CHOICE for them.

Also, for those dependent on funding for Hanford and extended economic benefit of roughly seven times what those contractors spend on goods and services, I would ask "Who will get more cleanup support for Hanford, a long-term senator with contacts, or a newcomer that wants to shrink governments and expenditures?"

WILLIAM SEVERSON

Stanwood