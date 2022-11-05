To the editor — Wes Gano is an exceptional candidate for District Court judge. Wes has been practicing law in Yakima County for over 30 years. He is an experienced litigator in every level of our system — municipal, district, superior, appellate and federal.
Wes and his family have long-term roots here in the Valley and he is well versed in our community, both strengths and challenges.
I’ve known Wes for year. We first met when he began volunteering with Voices for Children, an organization that works to improve the lives of local children living in foster care. Wes is intelligent, conscientious and trustworthy.
What I most appreciate about Wes throughout this campaign is his commitment to nonpartisanship. Judicial offices are and should remain nonpartisan. In a time of heightened and disruptive partisanship, Wes Gano’s commitment to nonpartisanship and impartiality should be applauded.
Please join me in voting Wes Gano for District Court judge.
LISA WALLACE
Yakima