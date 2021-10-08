To the editor -- Politics have become religion.
Just admit it! This is NOT about medical or genuine religious concerns. It’s NOT about having the vaccine FDA-approved. Those were just smoke screens. It’s about political revenge, plain and simple.
As losers of the last presidential election, we can’t let it go, and we are mad as hell! Everything’s been tried to overturn the election results, even a traitorous assault on the Capitol.
But now, an opportunity exists for us. By refusing vaccination, we can show those damn liberals we cannot be controlled! We will spread the virus to vulnerable children and other unvaccinated patriots, who like us, would rather die than admit our ignorance, and we might even take out a few socialists in the process.
What a great opportunity to put on our MAGA hats and walk into public places with a grin on our face and no mask. We’ll show them! Go ahead, confront us! Now, revenge comes in many forms, honor revenge, poetic justice and even revenge porn. But what a perfect opportunity to physically harm our political opponents.
Those who choose a religious exemption for refusing the COVID vaccination should be very careful. “Vengeance is mine," sayeth the Lord!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima