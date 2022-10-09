To the editor — The county clerk position of Yakima County should be filled by Mischa Venables, whose credentials show the experience, business acumen, integrity and commitment to ensure the County Clerk's Office adheres to the requirements of the office.
As a longtime family friend, I know she has been effective in her manager role, is a senior accountant and a resource for vetting candidates for open positions. Also, I am a retired senior executive of a major financial institution responsible for ensuring integrity and compliance for the company.
In my conversations with Mischa, I know integrity and compliance are of utmost importance to her. She is the right candidate for the job of county clerk.
CINDY WALKER
North Fork