To the editor — The ballots have arrived and I would like to encourage you to vote for the better candidate as neither of these positions are a political position but a matter of who is the better person to fill the position.
Angie Girard believes in serving all of the people in her district in a fair and unbiased way. She believes in following the rules, which is why she has brought a lawsuit against the current commissioners for breaking the rules. She will speak for all of us and not just her political agenda.
As she will also be sitting on the Health District, her experience at PNWU should help her understanding of our counties health issues and she also has many contacts with which she can gain knowledge and educated opinions of matters to help guide her decisions.
Please vote for Mischa Venables, who has the experience in the Clerk's Office and can hit the ground running and unlike her opponent, has an accounting background to make sure our money is collected and spent wisely. Mischa helped clean up the Janelle Riddle mess and we don’t need a repeat with more turmoil and resignations.
Vote for integrity. Vote for Mischa Venables.
PATTY MAGGARD-PREDILETTO
Yakima