To the editor — As a conservative candidate for City Council District 7, I've become aware that my political signs posted in and around my district have been stolen or vandalized with graffiti.
While I acknowledge that there is more than one way to express political views, I question the morals and ethics of those participating in this illegal behavior. Are these vandals a direct reflection of my opponent? I'm not sure, but I do know in Washington state, statute RCW 9A.48.090 considers graffiti malicious mischief in the third degree.
Moving forward, let's respect every candidate's signage and their commitment to the Valley, as they campaign to make Yakima a better place to live.
REEDY BERG
Yakima