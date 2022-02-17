To the editor -- The last time I looked, the dictionary said “legitimate” means “conforming to law or to the rules.”
Therefore, to call the behavior of a mob that breaks into government buildings, doing damage, injuring and killing law enforcement officers, to call this a form of “legitimate political discourse” is a distortion of the meaning of this word. Is this a huge grammatical error or a deliberate falsehood?
Given that this mob was motivated by belief in a deliberate falsehood fed to them by the same political party now calling the behavior, “legitimate” leads to the conclusion that such use of language is a deliberate falsehood.
Looking at the record, we find that the leader of this party, the ex-president, engaged in over 35,000 deliberate falsehoods over his four years in office.
Something is seriously wrong. If we believe in democracy, we believe in true legitimacy, truly “conforming to law or to the rules” of truth-telling and negotiating with the opposition with discussion, not violence.
People talk a lot about rights and freedom today. Does that include the right to mislead, to lie, to engage in violence? Does calling that “legitimate” make it so?
It’s your responsibility to decide.
ANDREW WHITMONT
Yakima