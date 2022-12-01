To the editor — I underwent a bit of surgery recently, the doctor aided by two Yakima Valley College-trained assistants who, to my observation, performed their tasks very efficiently and professionally.
Further, I am part of a quality systems audit team that scrutinizes procedures, practices, and protocols at YVC's Vet Tech program. In addition to teaching and instructing to best practices, they are mandated to meet USDA promulgated standards and federal regulations overseen by the International Animal Care & Use Committee. (IACUC).
I have done this for several years now and along with IACUC have never discovered a breach or issued a nonconformance. We should be proud and grateful such institutions are available locally along with many others in our valley.
TERRY NEAL
Yakima