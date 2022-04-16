To the editor -- Remember the days before Yakima Valley wineries and breweries? Our local economy was less robust and less resilient than it is today.

We learned by experience that value-added products help diversify and stabilize our economy. During the pandemic, many businesses in our local economy suffered, but because a majority of our local workers were declared essential, we undeniably fared better than many towns.

We have a chance to diversify even more. The new product has lower environmental impact, higher revenue per acre, and more cachet for the Yakima Valley than anything we've seen in decades.

This product is remarkably complementary to our growing reputation as producers of world-class wines and beers, and it promises millions of dollars in annual revenue for local businesses. Nearby neighbors will make money as Airbnb operators.

If you want to see the breathtaking money involved, just Google "surf ranch Waco." Sessions there are booked heavily for months in advance, at rates ranging from $89 an hour to $4,500 for exclusive use for just one hour.

Yakima needs the Moxee surf park to build on its growing "fun-destination" reputation.

Millions of dollars are waiting if we are willing to ride the wave.

JOE TUDOR

Yakima