Valley needs to do more to fix homeless problem
To the editor — I’ve been living in Yakima for about four years now and I feel that homelessness and housing are real issues here in the Valley.
There’s an unused hospital that I feel could be used to help the homeless. When trying to find an apartment it’s beyond difficult — the prices for rent are way too high and some of the requirements are absurd. If there could be more programs that help people who have evictions, felonies or non-perfect credit scores, that would be beneficial to a lot of people.
I noticed a lot of housing is being set aside for migrants or farmworkers, but what about single fathers? Or men who are victims of domestic and/or sexual abuse? There should be more resources or programs that would help people going through such things.
The YWCA only accepts so many women, and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services seems to pick and choose what type of people they want to help. There’s help for people who have mental or physical disabilities, there’s help for people who struggle with alcohol or addiction, but there’s really no help for people who don’t have disabilities, addictions or who aren’t migrant workers.
CHARLES DENT
Selah