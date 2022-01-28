To the editor -- Art is essential. We have been let down by our community and our leaders. In the wake of the pandemic, identity politics have been allowed to corrupt any constructive creativity that previously existed in Yakima.
The community has been fragmented by divisive group think, and those outside of the group are cast away. This is the antithesis of creativity.
Art is meant to bring people together, by making them realize how similar they really are. We are all human. We all hurt. We all long for love and acceptance. Which is why it brings tears to my eyes when I see our theaters and performers taking advantage of the cultural divide in order to play gatekeeper and drive away those they can’t resolve their issues with.
Privately mandating proof of vaccination is a perfect example of how a redundant policy can be utilized to exclude a certain part of the community. This is not a federal or state mandate, it is something a private business enacts to exclude a certain part of the community. In short, it is an excuse to perpetuate ignorance and evade taking responsibility for the consequences.
Everybody deserves respect. Expression is a human right.
BLAIR BURNS
Yakima