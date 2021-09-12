To the editor -- I am conflicted. I want to shout out to all those unvaccinated, “You idiots!” But then I think about all the people in the world who would love to be vaccinated but don’t have access to vaccines and I think to myself, “Not you, of course.”
Then I look to the protests directed at our local school board and my blood again begins to boil. After some more reflection, I thought about some of my close friends who choose not to be vaccinated and I have some sympathy for them. At least I don’t harangue them, but I feel our friendships slowly fading away. I am conflicted.
LAWRENCE WEYER
Goldendale