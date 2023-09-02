Utility district’s ‘smart’ meters intrude on rights
To the editor — The Klickitat County Utility District (KPUD) is about to install AMI “smart” meters on our homes in September, despite homeowners’ protests and petitions against this action.
This is a violation of our Fourth Amendment rights.
The “smart” meter is actually a wire-tap of specific electrical usage in the house, identifying if it is TV, water heater, computers, etc. This information will be sold to private businesses that collect data on Americans. It is an invasion of privacy in our homes.
We can opt out of the AMI “smart” meter but will still get the same meter, without the RF chip. KPUD’s penalty for opting out is that each homeowner has to pay a non-refundable fee of $200 up front, then $40-plus/month on top of their electric bill forevermore.
I told KPUD I didn’t want either meter and asked what would happen if I didn’t have one.
The answer was, I wouldn’t have any electricity. I was threatened to have my power cut off if I refuse their new meters!
This is extortion. As if ignoring our Fourth Amendment rights weren’t enough. To top it off, we’re both senior citizens.
A man’s home is his castle. Keep it so.
KATHY BRACELAND
Trout Lake