To the editor — I am a 45-year veteran of the hospitality industry, including restaurants, private clubs and wineries. Even now in retirement I have my own consulting business and work part time for a local winery.
I have been watching with great interest Bill 5002 move through committee. Its intent is to lower the required BAC from the current .08 to .05. It seems that proponents of this bill are basing a lot of their reasoning on Utah, which is an ultra-conservative alcohol state.
When I was part of a team building restaurants across the Northwest, Utah was part of our franchise territory. We chose not to build there because of their restrictive alcohol laws, which impacted our service models. It is always difficult to come up against these types of bills but there are some misconceptions about Utah's success, which I think your readers should know. Here are a couple of links with information that supports that claim. They show that Utah’s success was only for the first year after the bill became law and then rose sharply.
In my experience in Washington, our service teams are some of the best-trained in the U.S. If you agree write your senator.
JOHN THOMAS
Yakima