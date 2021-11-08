To the editor -- First, I’m still a Republican, but I just haven’t drunk the Kool-Aid …
Waaaah!
With headlines stating how the governor continues to implement masking and vaccination requirements, I can’t help but think of similarities between embattled politicians and novice parents raising toddlers. Most politicians, and all new parents, start with the best intentions for their constituents and their children. Toddlers, however, learn early on, whining and negotiation become effective counter offensives.
In politics, those who disagree with a higher elected official, vow to “stand and fight” for whatever group will get themselves re-elected. This provides a promising political future well beyond their council, commissioner, or school board positions. For toddlers, negotiating from the demand to eat three chicken nuggets before dessert, down to two, eventually nibbling at the last cold remnant before the parent surrenders and acquiesces, the child wins for now.
Hopefully, the unvaccinated adults (if still living) and former football coaches who disagreed with attempts to protect our communities from COVID, have ended up with better health outcomes for themselves and loved ones, even if they do HATE Gov, Inslee. If you don’t like the mandate, simply protest vehemently, then move to Florida. “Waaaah, you’re the worst governor ever!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima