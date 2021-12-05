To the editor -- I know the bleeding hearts won't join in, but we need the hospitals and clinics to have some guts and start a policy of charging $100 (or more) surcharge before incoming non-vaccine people with the COVID virus can be admitted. (I know there may be a few dire exceptions.) This would provide a good reason for the people on the fence to get the shot. It would also provide a deterrent to many who would not want to go through the hassle.
Thirty percent of the population is suffering the effects of the sickos who claim reasons like religious freedom for not getting vaccinated. How many of US, because of them, had to cancel or reschedule weddings, operations, vacations, etc.?
It costs us money -- and don't forget the overworked and all of the medical staffs' overtime. Guess who pays in the end? We will, due to increases in our health care insurance.
Don't forget the ones bitching about the virus are the same ones who have had the polio vaccine as a kid, flu shots, etc.
Do we not need licenses for our guns, cars, etc. for ALL of our safety? The vaccine is also a killer. Let's be safe, not sorry.
RICK ANDERSON
Yakima