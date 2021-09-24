To the editor -- I’m a 92-year-old vet. Gen. Mark Milley put America ahead of himself and his future.
I probably only met a couple like him during my two years in the Army. I did not see combat, I was sent to Austria as part of the army of occupation. Yes, there’s a chain of command, but Trump has shown he is not in control of himself let alone fit to command the army.
Is there anything Trump has not failed at? Marriage, husband, father, business (he filed a number of bankruptcies), told "The Big Lie" and talked a mob into attacking our Capitol and killing people.
Trump did not win the White House by the popular vote. I hate to even mention him in the same article as a man like Gen. Milley. I don’t think there’s anything too low for Trump to do if he thought he could stay in power, including starting a war.
He’s as bad as the virus. I hope we overcome both.
ATHEL G. MAY
Selah