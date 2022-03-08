To the editor -- How many people have to die before someone steps up to help a very courageous country that is fighting by themselves for western values?

In Putin's sick mind, he already thinks we have helped Ukrainian people. He says he will stop bombing so people can leave, then 30 minutes later starts bombing the very people trying to leave. We should not trust him for one second.

Since when are we afraid of a bully? Are we stronger and smarter? Freedom is not free, we are having to remind people of that every day in our own country. We need to be oil independent like we were one year ago. We are making Putin able to have this war. I really believe Putin would never have done this if we still had the mean tweets person in office -- Putin would have known better.

Wars are not won with diplomacy. They are talking about who would take the president of Ukraine's place if he is killed. What! While we do nothing worthwhile to help. They want a no-fly zone, they don’t want boots. I wonder who would help us if we were in that same situation. Only God can fix this mess, humans are too stupid.

ALOHA STARBUCK

Yakima