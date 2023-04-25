To the editor — I have lived through real religious discrimination, driven from my job and scorned by a town for my religious beliefs.
So I find it ironic that some self-proclaimed “religious discrimination victims” are clearly privileged and in the majority.
Evangelical Christians in America today represent the wealthiest, freest, most powerful and most privileged Christian population in the history of the world. Early believers would be amazed — but not impressed — at American evangelicals’ wealth and power.
Yet, American evangelicals want more privileges. Privileges exclusive to their faith, not others. They appear oblivious or indifferent to the fact that what they seek is contrary to Christ’s example and teachings.
Our local YUGM is suing for the right to discriminate against people, based on those people holding different religious beliefs.
They seek rights no other employer enjoys while claiming they are victims.
They do this while operating three retail stores as a tax-exempt charity. They report more than $10 million in assets, multimillion-dollar annual revenues and cash reserves of over $1 million. Their CEO receives a compensation package of more than $170,000 annually. Several YUGM board members have net worths of over a million dollars.
They’re not victims.
“Father, forgive them."
AARON COHEN
Yakima