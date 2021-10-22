To the editor -- The Union Gap City Council, headed by City Manager Arlene Fisher, is fracturing this small town. The divisive and possibly illegal censuring of Councilwoman Julie Schilling on Monday night, Oct. 11, was the last straw for many.
In response, three solid citizens are stepping up to challenge three of the incumbents who are on the November ballot. Please thoughtfully consider these write-in candidates in the following races:
For Position 1, currently held by Mayor John Hodkinson, write in Imelda Vargas, she is a medical receptionist.
For Position 2, currently held by James Murr, write in Theresa Charvet, she is a retired paraprofessional.
For Position 3, currently held by Roger Wentz, write in Terry Schilling, he is a retired certified public accountant.
Although I do not live in Union Gap, I witnessed the proceedings that night and fully support these citizens' desire to bring back transparency and inclusivity to their community.
SUE FENICH
Yakima