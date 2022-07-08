To the editor — OK you originalists: There are two Supreme Court justices who are each 3/5ths of a person. That makes 1 and 1/5th of a person, allowing for another 4/5ths of a person.
Get on it.
CAROL SAHLSTRAND
Yakima
To the editor — OK you originalists: There are two Supreme Court justices who are each 3/5ths of a person. That makes 1 and 1/5th of a person, allowing for another 4/5ths of a person.
Get on it.
CAROL SAHLSTRAND
Yakima
If you are sending a Letter To the Editor, please be sure to follow these rules:
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.