To the editor — British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain appeased Hitler, allowing him to invade other European countries unchallenged, killing millions. That “plan” resulted in World War II (55 million killed).
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis now want to appease Putin, let Russia proceed across Ukraine and onward through Europe. Putin is a war criminal, shelling civilians and schools, forcibly kidnapping Ukranian children to “re-education camps” in Russia. (Of course, Trump has his own history of stealing children and losing them.) Both Trump and DeSantis are happily complicit in Putin’s war crimes.
When Ukraine gave up Soviet nuclear weapons sited on its territory in 1994, the U.S. and Russia signed an agreement to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine. MAGA Republicans don’t care about keeping agreements.
DeSantis called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “territorial dispute,” not a “vital” national security interest for the United States. Would it be a “territorial dispute” if Spain decided to invade Florida, because a lot of people there speak Spanish? After all, Florida was once part of New Spain, so Florida “really” belongs to Spain, and the rest of the U.S. doesn’t consider Florida a “vital” security interest. More a pimple on the butt.
Let Spain deal with Trump and DeSantis.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah