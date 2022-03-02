To the editor -- There are three kinds of human demeanor I've witnessed in 65 years of occupational/public involvement that I've learned to detest. We're witnessing the worst in Putin's would-be oppression of a sovereign free nation.

The other two are:

A languishing no-vision city council failing its community by pushing paper around while its community diminishes, lacking development. Persons and governments who presume to dominate and dictate "permitted rights," then severally penalize you for your protest concerns -- like Canada inflicted on the truckers and Russia arresting over 6,000 of its citizens. How is it that some Americans don't get what the Ukrainians do?

They're motivated to address it, preserve it, grow it -- and as the latest generations of Ukrainians are proving, rise to be counted. Every last one of them.

Why do some governments and individuals seem unable to value human freedom and accountability for it? Because others have passively permitted the status quo to rule over them for too long!

Ukrainians have "been there, done that." For them, not gonna work "anymo" -- "NO MO!" Not for the millions of Ukrainians taking responsibility for the vision they own for their freedom and for their country.

ROBERT CUMMINGS

Yakima