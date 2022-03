To the editor -- As all reading this know by now, Ukraine is under a very aggressive Russian invasion.

Untold damage has been done to the country, which has fought in a single-minded defense against the invaders. They are determined, even to death, to keep their country, THEIR COUNTRY.

I am reminded of such a struggle that occurred in the great state of Texas and I say “REMEMBER the ALAMO” and what it meant.

GEORGE H. PECHTEL

Yakima