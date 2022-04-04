To the editor -- Beyond the mind-numbing sadness most of us experience watching tragic events unfold in Ukraine, Putin’s invasion should force us to recognize the need for two critical climate-related actions.

First, we must move much faster to eliminate dependence on fossil carbon. By far the most effective approach is to impose a rapidly increasing fee on fossil carbon. This can be done equitably (https://citizensclimatelobby.org). Had the world moved aggressively toward renewable energy three decades ago when the carbon dioxide problem was already clear, the geopolitics of recent history, including Middle East wars and the invasion of Ukraine, might have been far different.

Second, we must pursue with much higher priority than it now receives, a push for international planning and cooperation to accommodate refugees. One of the most foreboding aspects of climate change is the displacement of huge populations due to crop failure and sea level rise. Handling millions of displaced Ukrainians will provide a test of current capabilities, but the response so far to climate refugees from the Middle East and Central America has not been encouraging.

Whether we like it or not, climate change is here and now. We need to address it.

MILES McPHEE

Naches