To the editor — My wife and I supported the Union Gospel Mission for years. I’ve been guilty of boring poor souls at the UGM with a sermon they had to sit through before getting a warm meal and bed.
So I downloaded the court brief of their lawsuit against the state, expecting to agree with them.
Instead, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson told the truth in the YH-R article.
The state is not acting against UGM. The mission is being used by the national legal/religious organization representing them.
The suit is driven by fear of LGBTQ+ job applicants who dislike the UGM’s hiring policies.
The brief admits: “... the Mission feared it would be investigated for its coreligionist hiring …” (Coreligionist?!)
Why is UGM acting out of fear? “God has not given us the spirit of fear …” (II Timothy 1:7)
More importantly, why does UGM fear employing those who do not agree with them?
Most of the people UGM serves daily don’t agree with them. UGM serves them in hopes of winning them over with the “fragrance of Christ.”
Why won’t UGM love an unbelieving IT person or cook? (After all, UGM's current employees sin, too.)
Choosing who we love and serve denies Christ’s love.
B.J. ANDERSON
Grandview