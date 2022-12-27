Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian soldier fires towards Russian positions at a frontline near Maryinka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

 Libkos - stringer, AP

To the editor — We must push for a political solution in Ukraine.

The war is often painted as a simple good vs. evil situation, but the reality and history is far more complex. The pursuit of a full military solution is a dead end.

The 2015 Minsk 2 peace deal fell apart, but it offers hints to a brighter future. A future where the untrackable billions upon billions of U.S. military support can end, where we avoid a long entanglement, and really do something to slow inflation.

The U.S. always looks better when it acts as a peacemaker in the world than an arms dealer. Let this horrific, massive, heartbreaking suffering end.

Link NATO military support to steps toward de-escalation of the conflict. Support a cease-fire in Ukraine.

JONAH CHRISTIAN

Yakima