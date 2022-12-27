To the editor — We must push for a political solution in Ukraine.
The war is often painted as a simple good vs. evil situation, but the reality and history is far more complex. The pursuit of a full military solution is a dead end.
The 2015 Minsk 2 peace deal fell apart, but it offers hints to a brighter future. A future where the untrackable billions upon billions of U.S. military support can end, where we avoid a long entanglement, and really do something to slow inflation.
The U.S. always looks better when it acts as a peacemaker in the world than an arms dealer. Let this horrific, massive, heartbreaking suffering end.
Link NATO military support to steps toward de-escalation of the conflict. Support a cease-fire in Ukraine.
JONAH CHRISTIAN
Yakima