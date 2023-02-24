To the editor — Another day, another episode of gun violence in America.
Until we are mature enough to deal with the public health crisis that gun violence represents in a rational way, we need better fund and organize our health care “systems," including trauma care (in communities of all sizes and political bent) to deal with the spectrum of health care issues, including gun violence and its management.
As a part of this, we also need to stop electing politicians who irrationally feel that tax avoidance, tax loopholes and tax cheating is in some way a “patriotic" act. We really need to look at other “developed" countries who do better than us on both health care and gun violence.
BARRY BERNFELD, MD
Yakima