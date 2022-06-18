To the editor — A recent article reported that an 18-year-old Norteño gang member accidentally shot and killed a 14-year-old member of the same gang in 2020 who the killer said was his friend. The killer was sentenced to five years in prison.

In February another article reported that a documented gang member entered an Alford plea for murdering another person in 2019 and was only sentenced to 25 months in prison because the pandemic delayed court proceedings nd witnesses were uncooperative.

Both killers had prior criminal convictions.

On or both of these sentences do not make sense. Maybe the prosecuting attorney can explain the justification for the different sentence lengths.

Another question is why trials take two-three years after the crime to happen.

ALAN JONES

Yakima