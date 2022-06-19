To the editor — Two letters to editor on May 29 make no sense whatsoever.

People continue to talk about high-tech military assault rifles — there is no such rifle. Most that I am aware of are .223s, which do not blow very large holes in people.

Offering a buy-back is dreaming. The government is not going to buy back for market value. If all guns were collected today the U.S. would be overrun tomorrow. You better hope that you are not here.

One writer thought the gun store owner that sold a legal gun should burn in hell. To make that kind of statement is pure stupidity. In case you die tonight I suggest you get right with God first.

When the Bill of Rights was done I was not there. I'm quite sure these people were not either.

One thought you should write your congressmen. Congress is not the solution. It's the problem.

If you want to take away someone's right, which one are you willing to give up? Sweep around your own back door.

PINK ROBBINS

Tieton