To the editor — I am writing in disgust over our county commissioners and county health department.
I WAS a backer of LaDon Linde for commissioner and even wrote a letter to the then-commissioners as to LaDon being the best commissioner. Well, I admit I messed up. Since LaDon's inception onto the board he has become an epidemic of government proportions. Our Lower Valley garbage in Snipes has been shut down and garbage rates have risen due to this poor decision making.
Now we see the health department wants to shut down all competition on private landfills? Creating nothing but a monopoly wide garbage control tactic.
These commissioners are becoming deralict to their duties to the taxpayers of Yakima County. LaDon needs to step down as perhaps do the other two. I'm realizing LaDon is playing nothing but politics and a religious chess game.
If I wanted a liberal control freak being a county commissioner, I would have voted for Biden, but instead I voted for Biden's little brother?
His wife told me on the phone that we all in this county should be so proud to have LaDon representing us. That is too much PRIDE for me to handle!
DONALD PADELFORD
Sunnyside