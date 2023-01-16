Classic Vehicles Electric Conversions

To the editor — I am noticing an increase in people driving around town in the dusk and dark without using their headlights.

As soon as daylight starts to fade, vehicle colors starts to fade, and they become hard to see. At night, all that is seen is their lights. A driver might say they can see fine, but they cannot be seen by others as darkness falls.

"By law, your vehicle's headlights must be turned on from a half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise." Enforcing this law and ticketing violators might actually increase Yakima's revenue.

DONALD R. PICKARD

Yakima