To the editor -- It’s shocking to me the attitude of the vaxxers and maskers. I understand their point of view and am respectful of it yet we, the dreaded non-vaxxers, are not given the same respect and are constantly called names and treated like pariahs.
We are also constantly told how safe the vaccine is and then have it compared to past vaccines such as the small pox, tuberculosis and polio ones, all of which my children were inoculated for. The difference being those vaccines have been out for decades, these for months, so they have positively not been proven to be safe. If in several years there has been no rise in infertility or cancer or other problems linked to it then, and only then, will I be willing to get it and I don’t want to be continually blamed for the surging numbers of the delta variant in the meantime. There is no proof of that whatsoever since vaccinated people are getting it as well.
If the vaccine and masks work so well then they should be completely protected so if I’m willing to take the “risk” of not being vaccinated I should be given that right without the constant barrage of insults.
Although I have seen several letters condemning us I have to say the one titled “Here’s a solution for the ICU bed shortage” written by Alan Jones was one of the most insulting. I won’t stoop to the level of name-calling no matter how tempting, but if his idea to save hospital beds is to turn away people with COVID who have not been vaccinated then if you follow his train of thought smokers should not be treated for lung cancer, alcoholics should not be treated for cirrhosis of the liver, obese people should not be treated for heart disease, and anybody who has refused colonoscopies and develop colon cancer should just be allowed to die.
What has happened to our humanity?
JULIE MONTGOMERY
Yakima