A home on the 1200 block of 6th Ave. in Yakima, Wash. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Mike Perry is upset about his neighbor, who has junked cars and other debris strewn across his property. Perry has complained to the city, which promised to take legal action, but sometimes that takes a long time, leaving code violations unenforced. The county, a separate government, has had similar problems over the years, where notices to clean up property have long been ignored. In January, the county plans to take a more aggressive approach and will devote another $400,000 to code enforcement to make it happen.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I agree with letters to the editor from March 1,2023. Two significant comments that stand out to me are," We need to look at why the system isn't working" and, "Why don't you take better care of your Valley? "I, too, had a complicated time getting approval for my home business understandably.

Yet, I look around my neighborhood and see illegal businesses operating and illegitimate conversions of homes, garages, and multifamily homes. There are burned, condemned and abandoned homes around and vehicles illegally parked on streets, lawns and planting strips for days, weeks, and sometimes months.

Nothing gets done without neighbors turning others in and even then, it is a very long process to get results.

MARY HARRIS

Yakima