To the editor — I agree with letters to the editor from March 1,2023. Two significant comments that stand out to me are," We need to look at why the system isn't working" and, "Why don't you take better care of your Valley? "I, too, had a complicated time getting approval for my home business understandably.
Yet, I look around my neighborhood and see illegal businesses operating and illegitimate conversions of homes, garages, and multifamily homes. There are burned, condemned and abandoned homes around and vehicles illegally parked on streets, lawns and planting strips for days, weeks, and sometimes months.
Nothing gets done without neighbors turning others in and even then, it is a very long process to get results.
MARY HARRIS
Yakima