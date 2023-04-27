A home on the 1200 block of 6th Ave. in Yakima, Wash. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Mike Perry is upset about his neighbor, who has junked cars and other debris strewn across his property. Perry has complained to the city, which promised to take legal action, but sometimes that takes a long time, leaving code violations unenforced. The county, a separate government, has had similar problems over the years, where notices to clean up property have long been ignored. In January, the county plans to take a more aggressive approach and will devote another $400,000 to code enforcement to make it happen.