To the editor — Growing up Republican until I was 35, I became disgusted at Pat Robertson and Newt Gingrich turning us into a theocracy. I realized my values were more Democratic with true religious freedom.
It sickens me to see Donald Trump crying about his treatment from our great justice system. They have treated him with such fragility — still has his passport, his own plane, no mug shot, released on his own honor, ugh! He is an unrepentant criminal and I wonder how many State Department spies have died due to his blabbing of national security secrets? His crimes and treasonous behavior must be held accountable.
I can say with Thomas Paine, "These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier (Republican Party) and the sunshine patriot (House Republicans) will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman."
I respect President Biden, who keeps his distance from the Justice Department unlike Trump, who weaponized the department for his own illegal goals. I'm in eternal angst for my evangelical brethren who have sold their souls for Trump and set the Kingdom of God back 1,000 years.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima