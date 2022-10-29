To the editor — In this time of political ads hyping one candidate over another, whatever happened to honesty?
It has been written that “Man cannot survive except by gaining knowledge, your mind is the only judge of truth, and reality is the final court of appeal.” Has the rational man/society turned its back on these concepts and rather wants to believe in conspiracy theories/stolen elections with no factual evidence to support them? Is America at the apex of the Laffler Curve and beginning a slow decent into chaos or will we rise above the din and reclaim the moral high ground that the Constitution laid out for us?
Does character not matter any longer? Is virtue archaic? These questions are of paramount importance and each of us should think long and hard about the consequences of casting a ballot based on hyperbole and non-truths.
Who is John Galt and where is he when we the people need his wisdom the most? We have a republic, if we can keep it, so vote your conscience like the world depends on it in the coming weeks. Since it does, eh?
GARY COX
Yakima