FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Twitter's ban on political advertising is ratcheting up the pressure on Facebook and Zuckerberg to follow suit. Zuckerberg doubled down on Facebook’s approach in a call with analysts Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, when he reiterated Facebook’s stance that “political speech is important."