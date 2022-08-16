To the editor — Xiaflex, Eliquis, Prolia, Linzess, Austedo, Ozempic, Tepezza, Rybelsus, Trulicity, Otezla, Dupixent, Brezeti and the list goes on, as commercials advertising pharmaceuticals permeate the nightly television programming. They are NOT real patients, but attractive actors portraying happy vibrant lifestyles on the beaches, streets and in homes, inferring that everything will be copacetic if you will just DEMAND these drugs by “asking your doctor.”
These afflictions range from pyronine’s, psoriasis, eczema, COPD, A-fib, IBS and diabetes. While the catchy soundtrack accompanies the dire warnings of side effects such as migraine headaches, constipation, nausea, vomiting and even DEATH! In reality this model is out of control, with Big Pharma not only detailing (persuading) health care providers to write script for their product, but now directly influencing patients to ask for their product by name.
Physicians and other health care providers spend years of professional education and training to suggest and provide the appropriate treatment for the best outcomes for their patients.
Unless you believe the expensive television advertisements, or personal Google research is superior to your provider’s education, training and empathy for their patients, leave the recommendations to the “doctors’ orders.” They certainly care more about you than the pharmaceutical companies' excessive profits.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima