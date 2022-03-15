To the editor -- If you listen to Donald Trump’s words, he’s the answer to America’s problems. But if you examine his deeds, his epic lies tell the true story that he is the Great Divider.

Trump says Putin is smart to attack the Ukraine, called it a real estate deal ... Trump withheld U.S. military aid to the Ukraine when Zelenskyy would not make up lies about Biden and his son.

Trump put a hold on hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military aid to pressure Zelenskyy, who did not lie for Trump.

Speaking of Trump lies, the “Big Lie” is still being spouted that the election was stolen. Where is the evidence? There is no evidence that proves Trump was cheated. Guiliani and Powell, Trump’s lawyers, are up on charges of lying in court. That is why Trump never wants to testify. Americans were tired of a full-time narcissist, Trump’s racism and his daily lies.

Trump does not believe in anything, but Trump. Show me in the Constitution where the VP has the right to overturn the results of the presidential election. Another Trump lie. Even Pence did not believe it. Unfortunately many Americans still believe the con man Trump’s lies.

STEVE McKENNA

Selah