Trump’s own words speak to where his loyalties lie
To the editor — Direct quote from former President Donald Trump: “This is genius,” he said of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision on Monday to officially recognize the breakaway provinces of Ukraine and authorize the use of Russian military personnel to assist them.
“So Putin is now saying it’s independent — a large section of Ukraine. I said, how smart is that? And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen.
“They’re gonna keep peace,
all right.”
A day later: Shortly before Putin signaled the start of a military operation in Ukraine, Trump continued to lavish praise on the Russian leader. Speaking at a political fundraiser held at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump admired the Russian dictator’s strategic success.
Another quote: “I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions,” Trump said. “I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taking over a country — literally a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in.”
Did I read that right? He said that they “walked.”
JOAN HOEFT
Yakima