To the editor — I agree 100% with Steve McKenna’s comments. I could have written it myself and have said all of those things. There are things that I would like to add.
Trump has no character, no honesty, no morals, no ethics and no respect. There is almost no group that he hasn’t insulted. He said, “If you say it loud enough and often enough people will start to believe you.” Hitler said something very similar.
Trump said that John McCain wasn’t a war hero. He was also with John Kelly at his son’s grave and Trump said to him, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” This is just the tip of the iceberg.
If you are for Trump it seems to me that you are teaching our children that kind of behavior is acceptable. Also voting for anyone willing to pardon him, if convicted, is going against everything our country stands for.
MAGA is blaming the Democrats, but it is the Republicans that are testifying against him.
JOAN HOEFT
Yakima