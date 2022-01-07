To the editor -- Donald Trump is trying to use the “BIG LIE” to turn America into a fascist state. His campaign is modeled after Joseph Goebbels tactics that brought Hitler to power. Tell the lie over and over in print, on the radio, and today on TV and social media.
The Trump-supporting CyberNinjas confirmed that Biden won in Arizona. The “Pillow Man seminar, like Trump, produced no evidence. Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, said that there were no issues that would change the outcome.
Sidney Powell, a Trump attorney, is using the defense that “reasonable people wouldn’t believe her election fraud claims” to try to avoid being disbarred. Powell claimed, with no evidence, that the election was stolen using machines built to rig elections for Hugo Chavez.
Trump keeps saying he was cheated, but has never produced any evidence that has stood up in court. Trump is zero for 60 in his court cases, yet people believe. That is how the disgrace of Jan. 6 happened. People wanted to believe the Big Lie.
Wrapping yourself in a Trump flag does not mean that you are a patriot, it means you were duped by a con man, but won’t admit it.
STEVE McKENNA
Selah