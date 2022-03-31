To the editor -- It suddenly became clear to me why Trump is once again, in my opinion, a bitter traitor, refusing to say anything against the monstrous Putin.

Here's what Zoë Richards of NBC News reported this week after Trump was interviewed by Just the News:

"Amid widespread criticism of his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Donald Trump publicly called on Putin on Tuesday to release any dirt he might have on Hunter Biden, the president’s son."

Now all of this makes sense. How can everyone not see what a dangerous man that Trump has become?

JOAN HOEFT

Yakima