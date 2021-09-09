To the editor -- It’s rather odd seeing all the people running for county positions who are riding on the coattails of Trumpism.
Using freedom and religion as a marker of how great you are for the position doesn’t mean you should be administrating policy within the county. To do the job you should start by reading all the laws that apply to the county and see what ones we can get a memorandum of understanding for with the state (i.e. changing policy that may not make sense anymore).
Spewing hate for another politician is not in the job description.
COYOTE GUNNYON
Zillah